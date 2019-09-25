BREAKING:Federal Authorities Execute Search Warrant At Pain Doctor’s Home In Bucks County
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, naloxone, Narcan, Pennsylvania News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In an effort to stop overdose deaths in Pennsylvania, health officials are giving away the overdose reversal medication naloxone, also known as Narcan.

Free naloxone kits will be distributed Wednesday until 3 p.m. at 95 locations throughout the state.

Officials are asking people with the kits to watch a training video to become certified in administering the intra-nasal injection.

Click here for a list of locations and more information.

