By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Fusion Arena, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new arena is coming to the sports complex in South Philadelphia. Officials will break ground Wednesday afternoon on the new Fusion Arena.

Credit: Fusion Arena

It will be home to the Philadelphia Fusion E-sports team.

The 3,500-seat arena next to Xfinity Live will be the largest arena built for E-sports in the western hemisphere.

