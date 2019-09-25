Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new arena is coming to the sports complex in South Philadelphia. Officials will break ground Wednesday afternoon on the new Fusion Arena.
It will be home to the Philadelphia Fusion E-sports team.
The 3,500-seat arena next to Xfinity Live will be the largest arena built for E-sports in the western hemisphere.
