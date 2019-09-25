Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials have broken ground on Fusion Arena, a new addition to the sports complex in South Philadelphia. The new arena will be the home of the E-sports Philadelphia Fusion, one of 20 international competitive gaming teams.
The arena will include 2,000 square feet of interactive media and cost about $50 million to build.
The 3,500-seat arena next to Xfinity Live will be the largest arena built for E-sports in the western hemisphere. It’s set to open in 2021.
