By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials have broken ground on Fusion Arena, a new addition to the sports complex in South Philadelphia. The new arena will be the home of the E-sports Philadelphia Fusion, one of 20 international competitive gaming teams.

Credit: Fusion Arena

The arena will include 2,000 square feet of interactive media and cost about $50 million to build.

The 3,500-seat arena next to Xfinity Live will be the largest arena built for E-sports in the western hemisphere. It’s set to open in 2021.

