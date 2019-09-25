Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A second person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that closed a portion of I-95 in Newark on Tuesday afternoon. Police say a 9-year-old girl who was found in cardiac arrest at the scene was pronounced dead at 7:22 a.m. at the A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children on Wednesday.
The girl and a 49-year-old woman, who suffered significant injuries, were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night and both placed in critical condition.
At last check the woman was still in critical condition.
A 61-year-old man was killed in the crash, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating the fatal accident.
Authorities are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 1-800-842-8461.
