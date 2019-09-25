NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police in Delaware are searching for a suspect who attacked and robbed a man at a shopping center. It happened Tuesday night at the Newark Shopping Center on East Main Street in Newark.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video.
Police say the suspect, in the red shirt, punched the victim in the head in a breezeway at the shopping center and knocked him to the ground. He then stole from the victim, according to police.
Police say the suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5-foot-8 with short dreadlocks.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
If you have any information about the incident, call police.
