By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Health, Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New research shows milk is better than water for hydration. That’s according to scientists from Saint Andrew’s University in Scotland.

They found the sugar, fat and protein in milk keeps people hydrated longer. That’s because those components remain in the stomach.

Milk also has the electrolytes — sodium and potassium — that contribute to better hydration.

