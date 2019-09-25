



MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey woman who fought her way to television, is finally getting her shot on “Survivor.” Producers passed Chelsea Walker over several times, but on Wednesday night she got her big shot and her hometown couldn’t be more excited.

Chelsea, a 27-year-old Cherokee High School grad, has been a “Survivor” fan since she was 8 years old.

“I know she’s wanted this for so, so long. And I probably was the negative Nancy that said enough already because I was having such a hard time dealing with when she would call up and say she got cut,” Chelsea’s mother, Colette Walker, said.

After years of applying, interviewing and being cut, Chelsea finally was cast on “Survivor 39 Island of the Idols.”

“I think I came out and started banging pots and pans,” Chelsea’s father, Mark Walker, said.

“Leading up to getting on ‘Survivor,’ I had four gym memberships, I watched old challenges, I had screengrabs and I memorized them,” Chelsea said.

In Fiji, she now has the chance to outwit, outplay and outlast.

About 75 friends, family members and neighbors gathered at the Laurel Creek Country Club to watch Chelsea’s big debut.

“It was kind of like a dream realized for her. She worked so hard and wanted this for so long,” Chelsea’s friend, Jacki Trezza, said.

“How often do you get to live a dream, you know?” said Sandy Trezza.

Although filming has concluded, Chelsea has to keep the outcome a secret. That means her two biggest fans will be watching the drama and surprises nervously along with the rest of us.

“She just has to be herself. And I think she is very outgoing. I just hope she doesn’t go out, come out too strong that people target her because they think she is a threat. But everyone should like her,” Chelsea’s mother said.

There are two other local castaways to watch this season.

Kellee Kim is from Costa Mesa, California but currently lives in Philadelphia. And Karishma Patel is from Philly, even though she now calls Houston home.

“Survivor” airs every Wednesday night on CBS3.