Franklin Township House Destroyed In Multi-Alarm Fire

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A house in South Jersey was destroyed in an early morning fire on Wednesday. Flames broke out at the home on Forest Grove Road in Franklin Township, around 8:30 a.m.
Authorities say multiple fire departments helped douse the flames.
There is no word on whether anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.
