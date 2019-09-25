BREAKING:Federal Authorities Execute Search Warrant At Pain Doctor’s Home In Bucks County
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Franklin Township News, Local, Local TV


FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A house in South Jersey was destroyed in an early morning fire on Wednesday. Flames broke out at the home on Forest Grove Road in Franklin Township, around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities say multiple fire departments helped douse the flames.

Franklin Township House Destroyed In Multi-Alarm Fire

There is no word on whether anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.

Comments