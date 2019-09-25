BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Federal authorities executed a search warrant at the home of a doctor in Bucks County on Wednesday morning. Investigators aren’t saying much about what led up to this raid, but a search warrant was issued around 6 a.m.
Property records show the house is owned by Dr. Neil Anand, who is a pain doctor and anesthesiologist.
Several FBI agents were inside the home on 1300 block of Cheltenham Drive this morning. Agents were seen carrying boxes and a computer out of the home prior to leaving.
Eyewitness News caught them searching through rooms and in addition to the FBI, officials with the Health and Human Services were inside the home.
Neighbors woke up trying to figure out what was going on in their normally quiet neighborhood.
“This morning I woke up to the FBI saying they were coming into the house and then I heard a loud bang and then preferably a woman screaming and this was across the street,” neighbor Simonet Tan said. “At that moment I was just thinking, ‘What is happening?’ We’re a pretty quiet neighborhood for this to be happening.”
