



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County doctor is under investigation for fraud and is facing federal charges. His Bensalem home was searched by investigators earlier Wednesday.

Federal authorities say Dr. Neil Anand was essentially running a pill mill. They say he would leave signed prescription pads in his office and then give the medications to people who didn’t need them.

He was in court Wednesday, along with members of his family.

Anand was charged with felony counts of health care fraud and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. The federal document says Anand ran three pain management and addiction offices in the area.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office allege he would provide patients with so-called “goody bags.” Those bags contained painkillers like oxycodone, sedatives, muscle relaxers and anti-inflammatory drugs.

“Things like this happen, it’s pretty eye-opening,” neighbor Simonet Tan said.

Anand’s neighbors were shocked as they watched the FBI carry boxes out of the home. The indictment says Anand left blank but signed prescription pads in his office.

Authorities say those prescriptions would then be filled out by people not licensed to prescribe medicine in the United States. The alleged scheme lasted from 2015 to July of this year.

In court, Anand’s lawyer said they would fight the charges.

“I have no further comment. I will make my arguments in court. My client is absolutely innocent,” defense attorney David Heim said.

Three other people were also charged in the case. Authorities say they were a nurse and two foreign-trained doctors not licensed to practice in the United States. They were all released on $50,000 bond.

Anand, who did not enter a plea, remains in custody. He’ll be back in court on Monday.

Federal authorities say more people will likely be charged in the case.