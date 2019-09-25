WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Willingboro woman who was sitting in a parked car last week. Police say 26-year-old Deasia Ayers was sitting in her Dodge Durango on Baldwin Lane in the town’s Buckingham Park section on Sept. 18 when she was shot and killed.
Prosecutors have arrested and charged 25-year-old Sam Gore, of Willingboro, and 25-year-old Devon Woods, of Trenton, in the shooting. Both were charged with first-degree murder, robbery and weapons charges.
Officials say Woods was the one who allegedly pulled the trigger.
Prosecutors say Ayers was shot in the back of the neck and head. Prosecutors believe robbery was the motive behind the shooting.
