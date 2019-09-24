Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed at a Dunkin’ store in Philadelphia. Police say it happened around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of South Broad Street.
The woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where she’s listed in stable condition.
There are no arrests and no word on what led to the attack.
