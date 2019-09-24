



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles will look to quickly rebound after back-to-back losses as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. It’s a short turnaround for the Birds, but they know nobody is making excuses for them as they head to Lambeau Field.

Not only will be Aaron Rodgers be awaiting them but also a big and bad defense.

Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz believes they are just a few plays away.

“We’re not looking at this as a bad spot. We’re one and two, but we have a lot of the season left. Little things here and there each game,” Wentz told reporters on Tuesday.

The Birds are staring down the barrel of a 1-3 start for the first time since 2015.

“Our guys are urgent. They’re ready to respond. It’s a resilient group and we’re excited to go up there and play on Thursday night,” Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said.

Green Bay’s defense has been a revelation in Wisconsin, they are second in points allowed and rank first in turnover margin.

Not to mention the fact that they already have 12 sacks, which is 10 more than the Eagles.

“Good defense. They play fast and physical. Talented front. So many different things,” Wentz said.

“The safeties are interchangeable. They play in the box, they play deep. They’re all position-less players playing with confidence, so they’re a talented defense,” Groh added.

The Packers defense is great at causing fumbles as they already have caused five this season and recovered four of them. That may not sound great to a guy like running back Miles Sanders who is coming off of a two-fumble game.

“Everyone’s rookie season was rough. Just have to get through it. Everyone is here for a reason and you have to realize that you’re in the NFL,” the rookie running back said.

But there is no time to worry, according to Zach Ertz.

“Just put it behind you, flush it and focus on the Packers, because if we focus on the Lions too much, we’re not going to win this one,” Ertz said.

“We’re a couple plays away from 3-0 and a battle of 3-0 teams here and everybody’s feeling great about themselves. But that’s the world we live in,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said.

The Eagles will need to get things going. If they lose, it will make getting a division title all the more difficult.