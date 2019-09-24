PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University Athletics is partnering with a mental health app to provide additional mental and physical health care to its 19 varsity athletic teams. Temple Athletics announced the Headspace app will be available to its 500-plus student-athletes and coaches.
Headspace is a mental health app which helps lower a person’s feelings of stress, anxiety, burnout, depress, and irritability, while raising focus of positive feelings.
“We are constantly exploring ways to help our student-athletes improve their overall mental health and well-being,” Temple’s Senior Associate Athletics Director of Mental Health Dr. Stephany Coakley said. “Headspace also gives our student-athletes a way to sharpen the mental side of their games, while creating healthier habits that will positively impact their academic, athletic and social lives.”
Temple is proud to partner with @Headspace! The Headspace app is now available to our 500+ student-athletes as part of our mission to provide the finest physical and mental health care.
The app has over 15 million users in more than 190 countries.
Temple believes Headspace will help improve mental health and allow the individual to be more “focused, confident, composed, calm, and motivated.”
