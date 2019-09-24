Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wawa is the highest-rated gas station coffee brand in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and three other states, a new study says. GasBuddy examined more than 2 million user reviews across more than 150,000 retail locations to determine which gas stations had the highest-rated coffee in each state.
The research found Wawa is the highest-rated gas station coffee brand in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia.
Sheetz, a competitor of Wawa, was ranked the favorite in North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia.
