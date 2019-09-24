



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Students from a school in Camden are celebrating, after getting new sports equipment. And to make it even more special, a member of the Philadelphia 76ers was there to unveil the surprise.

There was definitely something worth cheering about on Tuesday at Cooper’s Poynt Family School as the school celebrated a special donation during a pep rally.

“You are the first selection in the country for this program,” Camden Mayor Frank Moran announced to the school. “We’re excited about the Mission Tiger program.”

Mission Tiger was launched by Kellog’s to help fund middle school athletic programs and Cooper’s Poynt was the first to be gifted a variety of sports equipment.

“They gave us brand new uniforms, break away rims, new team benches, a new scoreboard is coming up soon, so are sneakers, for the kids,” Cooper’s Poynt Principal Janine Casella said.

Who better to help kick off the celebration than Tony the Tiger and Sixers’ guard Ben Simmons – a former LSU Tiger.

“I’m excited to be here with you guys. Middle school sports was a huge part of my life, from teaching me teamwork and discovering my passion for basketball,” Simmons told the students.

He even helped christen some of the new equipment.

The kids were happy to show off their new uniforms during a shoot around with the NBA star.

“Our kids, at one point, used to go to sports events and really not have the best uniforms,” Casella said. “Now they can go and be super proud and be in full gear and feel really proud about their school so we’re excited.”