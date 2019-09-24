BREAKING:Man Killed, Woman And Child Critically Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Overturned Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Newark
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware State University, Local, Local TV


DOVER, Del (CBS) — A new Wall Street Journal report ranks Delaware State University as one of the top-10 historically black colleges in the country. The university also placed highly in the world university rankings published by The London Times’.

Among all HBCU’s the Wall Street Journal ranks Delaware State at No. 8. It’s tied with Florida A&M University and North Carolina A&T University.

The Wall Street Journal also named Delaware State the top public HBCU in the country.

To see the full Wall Street Journal, click here.

 

