PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are searching for the suspect wanted in a robbery at a restaurant in the Juniata Park section of the city. Police say a man entered the Texas Chicken And Burger restaurant located on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 21 and demanded money from an employee.
When he lifted his hooded sweatshirt and showed the handle of a gun, the employee opened the register and gave him an undetermined amount of money, police say.
The suspect left the area in an unknown direction.
If you recognize this suspect or have information regarding the crime, contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.
