PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for two gunmen after 27 shots were fired in a wild shootout outside a corner takeout restaurant in North Philadelphia. Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Two people, including a teenager, went to the hospital for treatment.
Around 7 p.m. Monday, a 48-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were injured in the double shooting. They were treated at Temple University Hospital.
Police say they found 27 shell casings along a stretch of roadway on 3000 block of Germantown Avenue.
Police say it’s not clear if the victims were the intended targets or if they were caught in the crossfire.
A back window of a minivan was also shot out last night.
Police say none of the people inside, including a 14-month-old, was injured.
No one has been arrested.
Police are asking anyone who may have information to give them a call.
