NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A fatal multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed both the north and southbound lanes of I-95, near Route 72, in Newark. The accident has created an enormous traffic backup.
Authorities say a man was killed in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A child was found in cardiac arrest and was transported to Christiana Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Police say a woman was treated for significant injuries and is in critical condition at Christiana Hospital.
People are being urged to avoid the area.
Police say early indications that this will be a prolonged closure.
