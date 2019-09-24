BREAKING:Man Killed, Woman And Child Critically Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Overturned Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Newark
By CBS3 Staff
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A fatal multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed both the north and southbound lanes of I-95, near Route 72, in Newark. The accident has created an enormous traffic backup.

(credit: CBS3)

Authorities say a man was killed in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A child was found in cardiac arrest and was transported to Christiana Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police say a woman was treated for significant injuries and is in critical condition at Christiana Hospital.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

Police say early indications that this will be a prolonged closure.

