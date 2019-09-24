Comments
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating if poison played a role in the sudden death of a dog in Egg Harbor Township. Officers responded to a home in the Scullville section on Sunday regarding the death of a canine.
Specially-trained humane law enforcement officers are investigating if poison played a role in the dog’s death.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 609-926-4051.
