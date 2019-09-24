  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Egg Harbor Township News, Local TV

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating if poison played a role in the sudden death of a dog in Egg Harbor Township. Officers responded to a home in the Scullville section on Sunday regarding the death of a canine.

Specially-trained humane law enforcement officers are investigating if poison played a role in the dog’s death.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 609-926-4051.

