



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Happy birthday, Gritty! Philly’s favorite uhh monster (?) turns 1 today.

you get me prezzys? — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 24, 2019

Exactly one year ago, on Sept. 24, the Flyers introduced the world to their new mascot. And after some initial shock and horror, the city grew to love Gritty.

Gritty is already coining the day National Gritty Day and is asking fans to celebrate by sending him “lavish, expensive, shiny name brand gifts.”

‘Twas the night before

National Gritty Day pic.twitter.com/ITrIgErcmd — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 23, 2019

Take a look back at Gritty’s best moments from Year 1.

Gritty and Scott Hartnell

Just a couple of friends with great hair.

STALKER GRITTY

Straight nightmare fuel on the All Star red carpet.

Every breath you take,

Every move you make,

Every bond you break,

Every step you take,@GrittyNHL will be watching Claude. #NHLAllStar | #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/URXrTLaqqd — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 26, 2019

GRITTY TROLLS CODY PARKEY, CHICAGO BEARS

If there’s one thing Philadelphians love more than Gritty, it’s the Eagles. After Bears kicker Cody Parkey double doinked away a wild card game and handed the Eagles the win, Gritty poked some fun at Parkey. #GoBirds

WARNING: Do not attempt the Parkey challenge in Chicago! Go Birds(Box)! pic.twitter.com/fS3slayUyJ — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 8, 2019

GRITTY BREAKS THE INTERNET

Enough said.

GRITTY TAUNTS THE PENGUINS

Little newborn Gritty, on his very first day of existence, started off hot by torching the Pittsburgh Penguins on Twitter. After a mixed reception, Gritty won over the hearts of Philadelphians with just one tweet.

Sleep with one eye open tonight, bird. pic.twitter.com/wLmGBa0Oyh — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 24, 2018

GRITTY COMES IN LIKE A WRECKING BALL

Gritty introduced himself to Flyers fans with a grand entrance during the Flyers’ 2018-19 home opener.

GRITTY AND CLAUDE GIROUX

Gritty’s love for — and borderline obsession with — Giroux goes back to Day 1. Since then, their friendship has blossomed before Twitter’s eyes.

Claude and Ryanne Giroux recently welcomed their first child into the world, a baby boy named Gavin, and Gritty immediately campaigned to be the godfather Gritfather.

Perhaps Gritty and Giroux’s best moment came at the All Star Game.

I’VE DIED AND GONE TO HEAVEN. pic.twitter.com/ctEovn5zj2 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 26, 2019

GRITTY GOES STREAKING

The content you never knew you needed. During the Flyers-Penguins Stadium Series game at the Linc, in front of a national audience, Gritty pulled off his best work — he went streaking.

That speed, that agility, that belly button. What a night, and what a year it was for Gritty.

What does Gritty have planned for us in Year 2?