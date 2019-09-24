PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is now facing a criminal homicide charge in connection with the death of a woman who went missing 16 years ago. Authorities say Jade Babcock confessed to the death of Brenda L. Jacobs in an altercation in Montoursville in 2003.
Babcock was in a relationship with Jacobs at the time.
Police say Babcock concealed her remains, some of which eventually ended up in a storage unit in Philadelphia. Police say Jacobs’ body was previously stored in a coal bin in a barn on a property where Babcock lived.
Before moving her remains to the storage unit in Philly, Babcock stored her body in a storage unit in Williamsport.
Police: Man Killed, Woman And Child Critically Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Overturned Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Newark
Babcock also admitted to cutting off Jacobs’ legs and dumping them off the Maynard Street Bridge in Williamsport. In May, a pair of legs was found along the bank of the Susquehanna River in the Williamsport area.
Police say there is “a strong indication” the legs may be connected to the homicide investigation.
Police got a break in the case after a woman came forward with information.
You must log in to post a comment.