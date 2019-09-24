Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Fire officials have finally declared the fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery “under control.” The announcement comes three months after an explosion rocked Philadelphia neighborhoods on June 21.
Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says there are only trace amounts of hazardous materials on the site.
He also said that five different air monitoring systems remain active around the site, all showing no release of hazardous materials.
