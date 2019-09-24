BREAKING:Man Killed, Woman And Child Critically Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Overturned Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Newark
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Fire officials have finally declared the fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery “under control.” The announcement comes three months after an explosion rocked Philadelphia neighborhoods on June 21.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says there are only trace amounts of hazardous materials on the site.

Nearly 280 Workers Laid Off After Massive Fire Forces Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery To Shut Down

He also said that five different air monitoring systems remain active around the site, all showing no release of hazardous materials.

