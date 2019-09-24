PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Do you have a favorite low-key coffee shop in Philadelphia? Turns out, Philadelphia is among the top 15 cities in the country for coffee.
Philly landed the No. 11 spot on WalletHub.com’s 2019 Best Coffee Cities in America report.
The report compared 100 United States cities over 14 key factors relating to coffee. The research included details about coffee shops and houses, the average price per pack of coffee, households that own coffee makers, and number of doughnut shops.
Philadelphia was ranked No. 3 for most donut shops.
Newark, New Jersey landed in the No. 3 spot for the lowest average price of a cappuccino.
The top three cities for coffee in the U.S. were Seattle, New York City and San Francisco.
The lowest ranked cities for coffee were Laredo, Texas; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Toledo, Ohio.
