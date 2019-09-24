



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Philadelphia’s favorite googly-eyed mascot’s birthday and Gritty is doing it up big! Gritty turned 1 today.

The Flyers’ mascot celebrated by taking a walking tour of Philadelphia to share his big day with fans.

Eyewitness News walked with him as he greeted fans starting at Penn’s Landing, and quickly made his way across the city. He drew quite the crowd along the way.

Today is my birthday.

Today I become one with my city.

Today I walk amongst the Gritizens.

Today I walk through Philadelphia, river to river, and summit Dr. Balboa’s steps.

For you, but really for me.

HBD 2 ME pic.twitter.com/3krIlQQFGE — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 24, 2019

Those working around City Hall stopped what they were doing to snap a quick selfie.

“We saw him from our office and we saw him holding balloons so we thought we’d come downstairs to wish him a happy birthday,” Ashley Law said.

Gritty took just a few minutes to soak up a little Philly love at Love Park.

“I love Gritty because he’s kinda like the rebel that everybody has deep inside them but are afraid to show but he loves to show it,” Mason Miller said.

The fearless rebel finally made his way to the Art Museum, but not before a little trickery with reporters.

The lovable mascot who shocked the world with his initial unconventional look has endeared himself, not just to Philadelphians, but to those who have come to see his heartwarming presence on social media.

Gritty has won over fans one squeak and one belly roll at a time.

After an energetic, fan-filled and exhausting walk through the streets of Philadelphia, Gritty left the Art Museum and went back to the office to enjoy a little birthday cake.