By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Newark News

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in Newark, Delaware on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the two-alarm fire was caused by candles that ignited combustibles in a third-floor apartment at the Fairfield Apartments.

Firefighters were called out to the complex at 20 Country Club Drive around 5:45 p.m.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire but 11 apartments were damaged by the blaze. The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damages, investigators say.

