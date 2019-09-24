Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in Newark, Delaware on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the two-alarm fire was caused by candles that ignited combustibles in a third-floor apartment at the Fairfield Apartments.
Firefighters were called out to the complex at 20 Country Club Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire but 11 apartments were damaged by the blaze. The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damages, investigators say.
