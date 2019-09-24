Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a driver and passenger who fled the scene of a crash in East Germantown. Police say officers attempted to pull over the driver because of a cracked windshield and erratic driving but the driver sped away.
The car crashed into a house on the 6100 block of Baynton Street, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
That’s when the driver and passenger ran away.
Police say the car was reported stolen.
