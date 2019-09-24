WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of choking his 3-year-old dog to death because he couldn’t afford the animal’s veterinary care. The Citizens’ Voice reports 27-year-old Dennis Blanchette, of Kingston, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to and neglect of animals.
According to The Citizens’ Voice, Blanchette admitted to police he killed the Husky mix by choking the dog out. He then allegedly buried the animal in the backyard of a Wilkes-Barre home.
Blanchette reportedly told authorities his dog stopped eating, was vomiting and had diarrhea. He took the dog to the SPCA and was told to take it to a veterinary hospital for treatment, but he did not have the money to afford the care.
The Citizens’ Voice reports a necropsy found bruising around the dog’s neck.
Blanchette was arraigned Monday and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. He has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 10.
