PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia is waiving all adoption fees this weekend as part of a new adoption campaign. The #ACCTtotheFuture adoption campaign is part of the group’s effort to decrease the number of animals on-site in order to conduct intensive staff training and make major changes to the shelter’s management procedures.
The shelter is asking anyone looking for a “fur-ever” friend to take advantage of the waived adoption fee.
The #ACCTtotheFuture campaign begins on Friday, Sept. 27 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 29.
National shelter medicine expert Dr. Sandra Newbury and her team at the University of Wisconsin are giving ACCT consulting services on a pro bono basis.
They will provide the ACCT Philly staff with intensive training and technical assistance on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The training will help improve the shelter operations and reduce the length of stay for its animals and ensure its animals are receiving top-level care.
The shelter will be closed to the public during the training services, with the exception of emergencies.
“Our UW Shelter Medicine team is really excited to be part of helping ACCT Philly realize their goals to improve health and welfare for the animals,” said Newbury.
