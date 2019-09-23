Comments
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — West Deptford police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 37-year-old man on Thursday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 45 and Hessian Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m.
Police say Mark Breslin, of Gloucester City, was struck and killed in the southbound lane by a late model white Ford Explorer.
The driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed and continued southbound on Route 45.
Police say the Ford Explorer made a right-hand turned off Route 45 onto High Street In Woodbury. It’s unknown the extent of damage to the vehicle as no debris was left behind at the scene.
Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call police at 856-845-2300.
You must log in to post a comment.