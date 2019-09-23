  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
West Deptford News


WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — West Deptford police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 37-year-old man on Thursday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 45 and Hessian Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Police say Mark Breslin, of Gloucester City, was struck and killed in the southbound lane by a late model white Ford Explorer.

Photo of Mark Breslin. (credit: West Deptford Police)

The driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed and continued southbound on Route 45.

(credit: West Deptford Police)

Police say the Ford Explorer made a right-hand turned off Route 45 onto High Street In Woodbury. It’s unknown the extent of damage to the vehicle as no debris was left behind at the scene.

(credit: West Deptford Police)

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call police at 856-845-2300.

