PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report ranks Pennsylvania and New Jersey among the top three states for teachers. WalletHub released its 2019 Best and Worst States for Teachers report on Monday.
New Jersey landed in the No.2 spot while Pennsylvania came in right behind at No. 3.
The report analyzed 23 categories regarding the teaching environment across the 50 states. Some of the categories that were researched include teachers’ income growth potential, pupil-teacher ratio, and teacher safety.
Pennsylvania landed No. 2 in average salary for teachers, No. 4 for average starting salary for teachers, and No. 8 in public school spending per student.
New Jersey ranked No. 4 in highest public school spending per student, No. 2 in best school systems, and tied for fourth with Maine in the lowest pupil-teacher ratio.
North Dakota was ranked the best state for teachers.
You must log in to post a comment.