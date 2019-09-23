Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — Chester High School students had a special escort on their way to school Monday. Volunteers included school alumni, police officers and members of community churches and service organizations met students on every street corner surrounding the school.
Each volunteer wore orange and say they will be there to escort the students in the morning and at dismissal.
This comes in response to the recent acts of gun violence in the area, including a shooting last week.
Volunteers say they will on hand for the next 30 days and possibly even longer.
