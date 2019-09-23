CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a stolen school bus going the wrong way on a highway crashed head-on into a car, injuring the car driver and sparking an intense fire. Camden County police say the bus was parked outside a Camden home when it was stolen around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Officers briefly pursued it but soon lost track of the vehicle.
The bus was seen again a short time later traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Pennsauken. The crash soon occurred, and the person driving the bus fled on foot.
A woman driving the car suffered undisclosed injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Her name and further details on her condition have not been disclosed.
The person driving the bus remained at large Monday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.
