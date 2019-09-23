Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rockstar Sting is coming to Philadelphia! The 17-time Grammy Award winner will be bringing his “Sting: My Songs” tour to The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 17.
The show will feature songs written throughout his career with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to hear “Englishman In New York,” “Fields Of Gold,” “Shape Of My Heart,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle” and many more.
Tickets will go on sale Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
