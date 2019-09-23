BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Today marks one week since 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey. Candles were found burning at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, a day after the community gathered for a prayer vigil.
More than 100 people filled the field on Saturday during the vigil, most of the attendees wore yellow as a symbol of the last color Dulce was seen wearing.
They are holding out hope for Dulce’s safe return.
“Time froze for that family on Monday and life just keeps going on for everybody else. It’s kind of hard to think about that because it could happen to us. It could happen to any of us,” Lina Martinez said.
Bridgeton police believe the 5-year-old was kidnapped last Monday afternoon. An Amber Alert was issued the next day.
Police are looking for a red van or SUV with tinted windows.
There is a $35,000 reward for information on Dulce’s whereabouts. Tips can be given anonymously.
