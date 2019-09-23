PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old missing girl from Westampton was found safe in Philadelphia on Monday. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says Aviana Weaver is in the process of being reunited with her family.
Aviana initially went missing after going over her friend’s house to do homework on Sept. 12.
The teenager went missing from Mount Holly, New Jersey. However, her phone was pinged 23 miles away in West Philadelphia.
Aviana Weaver has been found safe in Philadelphia by Philly PD. She is in the process of being reunited with her family. Out of respect for Aviana and her family, no further details will be released. Thanks to all who provided assistance. @PhillyPolice
— Burlco Prosecutor (@BurlcoPros) September 23, 2019
Aviana’s family claimed photos of the teen turned up on sex trafficking websites.
The prosecutor’s office says no further details will be released out of respect for Aviana and her family.
You must log in to post a comment.