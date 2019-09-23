  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Philadelphia police say a man was shocked and severely burned overnight when he tried to steal copper wiring from the former Nabisco factory in Northeast Philadelphia. The building on Roosevelt Boulevard and Nabisco Drive in the city’s Somerton neighborhood is currently under construction.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Police say the 30-year-old man suffered third-degree burns and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities say emergency responders had to remove the man from the site. They say no other injuries were reported, but electrical power was disrupted in the area for some time following the incident, which remains under investigation.

