PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You don’t have to travel around the world to find yourself a rare conversation piece for your home. That’s because a store in East Falls is selling one-of-a-kind wonders.
If you want to have a visual awakening and see the world and hear its stories without a passport, bring yourself to Material Culture.
It’s a massive space that feels like the cave of wonders dripping in artifacts and handmade items far from far and wide.
On their retail side, you can rummage through the wild-like carved wooden coffins from Africa and lift through endless layers of rare rugs.
But the auction room is an entirely different animal.
With so much to see in this little world, it’s a wonder what you can find.
