PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It turns out an infuriated Philadelphia Eagles fan who was shown during Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions is actually the admissions dean at the University of Pennsylvania. There was 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Eagles were down 10 when Fox cut to a livid Eagles fan screaming at players on the field.
CBS Sports’ Will Brinson recorded the fans reaction and the video went viral on Twitter.
Can’t stop watching this irate Eagles fan. pic.twitter.com/yzA3DYCgfJ
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 22, 2019
Eric J. Furda, the admissions dean at the University of Pennsylvania, responded to the tweets regarding his reaction.
After further review of the play I will take the 15 yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct But I will not lose my passion for Philadelphia and Penn sports! Thanks for all the interview requests but we have a game on Thursday to get ready for which I will watch at home!
— Eric J. Furda (@DeanFurda) September 23, 2019
“After further review of the play I will take the 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct but I will not lose my passion for Philadelphia and Penn sports. Thanks for all the interview requests but we have a game on Thursday to get ready for which I will watch at home,” Furda tweeted.
The Eagles lost 27-24 to the Lions on Sunday.
They have a short week this week and head to Green Bay to play the Packers on Thursday Night Football.
