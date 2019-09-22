  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The leader of the Philadelphia Archdiocese’ 1.4 million Catholics has submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. Archbishop Charles Chaput is turning 75 this week and a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia confirmed, a letter must be submitted when a bishop reaches the age of 75.

This move was first reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Chaput has been credited with stabilizing the church’s finances, while downsizing its physical footprint.

“Whether it is accepted and how long it might take for a new archbishop to be named by the Vatican can’t predicted,” Archdiocese of Philadelphia Spokesperson, Ken Gavin told Eyewitness News

Archbishop Chaput was appointed in September of 2011 by Pope Benedict.

