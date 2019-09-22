PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans are being reminded of the Wells Fargo Center Complex’s fan code of conduct before the Eagles’ Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Officials in the South Philadelphia stadium’s parking lot are handing out flyers reminding fans what’s expected during tailgates.
The flyers come two weeks after Sixers forward Mike Scott was involved in a fight with fans while tailgating the Birds’ season opener against Washington.
Being passed around the Wells Fargo lot today before #Eagles #Lions, 2 weeks after fans started an altercation with @mikescott @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/HQiY6QjQ5v
— Dan Koob CBS3 (@DanKoob) September 22, 2019
Wells Fargo Center Complex officials say they’ll proactively intervene should there be any violations of the code of conduct in its parking lots. It applies to all parking lots in the complex, from lots A through H and M through X.
Any violations could result in arrests and citations, officials say.
The Eagles kick off against the Lions at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
