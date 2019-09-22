  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Feltonville News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspicious device caused a scare at St. Ambrose Church in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police say they found a metal gas can with wires coming out of it outside of the church located on the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

credit: CBS3

Those wires went into a plastic bottle full of fluid.

The items were discovered at the base of a church cross.

The bomb squad examined the device and determined it was not a threat.

An investigation is ongoing.

