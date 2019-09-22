Comments
Police say this shooting was the result of some sort of dispute in the neighborhood.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are on the hunt for a gunman who critically injured a man in Point Breeze on Sunday. According to authorities, a 55-year-old man was shot once in the chest around 9 a.m. along the 2200 block of Gerritt Street.
The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have not said if they have taken anyone into custody.
An investigation is ongoing.
