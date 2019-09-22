UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) — Eighty-two residents and five staff members were evacuated from a senior living center after a fire erupted early Sunday morning. A three-alarm blaze broke out just before 3 a.m. at Heather Glen Senior Living located on the 400 block of Blue Barn Road in Upper Macungie.
Six residents and two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, fire officials say.
Emergency crews pulled several people through windows to safety.
The blaze started in the exterior of the building and rose up into the roof but was contained to the building’s rear, according to officials.
Some residents were transported to South Mountain Memory Care in Emmaus.
Heather Glen Senior Living will be closed during repairs to the facility.
