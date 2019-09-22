Comments
UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) — Six residents and two firefighters are injured after a blaze erupted at a senior living center in Lehigh County. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. at Heather Glen Senior Living on the 400 block of Blue Barn Road in Upper Macungie on Sunday.
The fire quickly grew to three alarms.
Emergency crews pulled several people through windows to safety.
Officials say six residents and two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The blaze started in the exterior of the building and rose up into the roof, officials say.
