



Dogs are bred for certain purposes, and apparently some people are too. They're either bred to be dog people or cat people. There may be some qualities that cat people have and qualities that cats have that might make you perfect for each other.

If you have a personality that a cat might like or that you might like cats, you may have a little less time than you would have for a dog or perhaps your lifestyle is a little more erratic, which does not work in a dog’s favor.

Perhaps a cat would be better for you.

It’s not necessary cat vs. dog — it’s more about making the right decision for both of you.

If you don’t have a lot of space, that works better with a cat. If you can’t bear to deal with a litter box, don’t get a cat. Cats are better for inside people too.

If you like to cuddle with your pets all the time, a dog is likely better for you as that’s doesn’t fit well into a cat’s personality. Cats are more independent than dogs.

Having a dog around is similar to having a 4-year-old child around all the time as a cat is more like a teenager as they don’t really need your around all the time.

