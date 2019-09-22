SPORTS ALERT:Turnovers, Self-Inflicted Wounds Prove Too Much For Banged-Up Eagles To Overcome In Loss To Lions
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot twice during an attempted robbery on Sunday, according to police. Just before 6:30 a.m., police say they  responded to reports of a shooting along the 5600 block of West Girard Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the 29-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to both shoulders.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition.

So far no arrests have been made.

