PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police say he was cut with a beer bottle during an altercation inside a bar. The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. at Ryan’s Pub located on the 4300 block of Main Street in the city’s Manayunk section on Sunday.
Police say the victim was involved in a fight with another person when he was slashed on the left side of his neck with a beer bottle.
He was taken to an area hospital via an Uber, where has placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
