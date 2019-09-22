PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia’s West Poplar section overnight. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on the 800 block of North 11 Street on Sunday.
Police found the 20-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and rushed him to an area hospital.
The victim was placed in critical condition.
Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.
“The scene consists of blood evidence and shell casings. The only thing we have is that a male in a white shirt is the possible doer,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Thomas Davidson said.
Police are checking the nearby area for surveillance cameras.
So far police have not made any arrests.
An investigation is ongoing.
